Man tells wife to stop being a jealous b***h about his career. Wife ices him out.

When this man is at odds with his wife, he asks Reddit:

Both my wife (f31) and I(m32) work in the tech industry. We graduated from the same university with the same degree, and work for the same company. Where we differ is within the company, I opted to go down the management route, and her down a more technical route. For one reason or another, she has not gotten a promotion or (proper) raise in nearly 2 years, which has led to a bit of an income imbalance between us where I currently earn double what she does.