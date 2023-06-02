Man deals with violent threats from family after taking his wife's last name. AITA?

When this man is feeling upset about his family's response to his marriage, he asks Reddit:
My fiancée Nicole(25F) and I(24M) are engaged and are getting married this October. She has a very interesting nordic last name, and she was clear from the get-go that she wants to keep her last name. She has a very close, special bond with her parents, and she is one of the last in her family to have her last name. There is only one man in her family with the last name and he is proudly childfree.
I have a rocky relationship with my parents. I don’t want to say anything bad about them because I love them to death, but things have not always been good. Since I started dating Nicole, I saw her relationship with her parents and she encouraged me to spend more time with mine. So, it has improved within the past few years because I see them frequently and keep them updated with my life.