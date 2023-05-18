Man's wife wants to be a SAHM. He tells her 'trust me, you're not cut out for this.'

When this man tells his wife the truth, he asks Reddit:

'AITA for telling my wife I don't think she should be a SAHM?'

I (M30s) live with my wife (F30s) and our two kids (M7 and F3). My wife and I both have full-time jobs. Our eldest is in public school 5 days a week and our youngest is in daycare 3 days a week. My wife and I work around each other's schedules. When it comes to housework, I do all the cleaning and laundry as my wife really hates those tasks, and I also do all the cooking. My wife does the grocery shopping.