Man's wife wants to be a SAHM. He tells her 'trust me, you're not cut out for this.'

When this man tells his wife the truth, he asks Reddit:
I (M30s) live with my wife (F30s) and our two kids (M7 and F3). My wife and I both have full-time jobs. Our eldest is in public school 5 days a week and our youngest is in daycare 3 days a week. My wife and I work around each other's schedules. When it comes to housework, I do all the cleaning and laundry as my wife really hates those tasks, and I also do all the cooking. My wife does the grocery shopping.
My job recently offered me a promotion. If I accepted it, I would have a significant increase in pay. The issue is that my job would become a lot more stressful, and I'd have to work more hours. This wouldn't be doable with our current household setup. I talked to my wife about it and she suggested that she quit her job and become a SAHM. She seemed really eager.