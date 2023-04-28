Man won't ask GF's dad's permission to propose, dad refuses to pay for wedding.

When this man is annoyed with his fiance, he asks Reddit:
So I feel like the normal situation I read about is the opposite situation, but I personally feel I am in the right here. I (30M) been dating my girlfriend(29F) for 4 years now, and things have all in all been pretty good.
We both don't see eye to eye politically on many things with her father, (there's some bigotry happening there) but still visit him and her mother fairly frequently around holidays and he is friendly enough to know to not bring up politics around the both of us because we don't agree, but I digress.
I've talked about proposing to my girlfriend over the past couple months and about what she wants etc, and she mentioned she wanted me to ask her dad for permission. I was kind of taken aback by this isn't a normal thing my girlfriend would say. So I asked why? She said because it's something she would like me to do, her sisters husband did it, and some wedding funding from him would likely be contingent on me doing this.