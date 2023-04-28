Man won't ask GF's dad's permission to propose, dad refuses to pay for wedding.

When this man is annoyed with his fiance, he asks Reddit:

'AITA for not asking my girlfriends father for permission to marry her?'

So I feel like the normal situation I read about is the opposite situation, but I personally feel I am in the right here. I (30M) been dating my girlfriend(29F) for 4 years now, and things have all in all been pretty good.

We both don't see eye to eye politically on many things with her father, (there's some bigotry happening there) but still visit him and her mother fairly frequently around holidays and he is friendly enough to know to not bring up politics around the both of us because we don't agree, but I digress.