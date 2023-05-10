Man won't switch machines at gym after woman says, 'you're making me uncomfortable.'

When this man feels confused about public gym protocol, he asks Reddit:

I 28m got called an ah by a woman who looked to be in her mid 30s/early 40s? at the gym, because I wouldn't move to another gym machine when asked. I was at the gym this morning and usually do weights and move onto cardio. I had been on the stair master for about 20 mins when a woman interrupted me by clacking her keys on the bottom step which made me lose my footing and I landed on my knee.

I told her wtf is she doing since I don't know her and she says something along the lines of 'would you mind moving machines as this is the one I use and I'd feel more comfortable if you were further away'. To say that I was surprised and ticked off was an understatement. I told her no because she basically made me fall down the stairs in order to get my attention for something so meaningless.