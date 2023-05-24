Someecards Logo
Man asks if he's wrong to skip homophobic sister's wedding to go to gay club.

Violet Roth
May 24, 2023 | 7:18 PM
When this man is hurt by his sister, he asks Reddit:

'AITA for skipping my homophobic sister’s wedding to go to a gay club?'

I (23M) used to be super close with my older sister (29F). Growing up, I idolized her. When I came out as gay at 14, she was super supportive, but everything changed when she met her now husband during her senior year of college. He grew up in a very traditional Christian household. They met at a frat mixer at Bama (she was in a sorority, he was in a frat).

I should mention that despite being supportive when I came out, my sister has always been neutral about politics. After she met her BF, that’s when I noticed our relationship started to change. When I would talk about guys, my sister would get visibly uncomfortable and change the subject. One time when her fiancé was on Facetime with us, I mentioned a Tinder date with a guy, and she told him I was joking.

