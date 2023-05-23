Man asks if he's wrong to not leave a tip after getting 'horrible service.'

When this patron is upset with their service, they ask Reddit:
I live in California and recently returned to working in-person. My job’s hours have recently been erratic because of this. Yesterday, I got out of work around 8PM and was too tired to make myself dinner. I figured I’d stop at a restaurant for dinner which would also help a local business that’s had a tough year. I got to the restaurant a bit after 8:30 but I had looked it up beforehand and knew it was open until 9 which I thought wouldn’t be a problem.
However, as soon as I sat down the waitress was clearly rushing me and actually told me to not order a burger because “they’ve already shut down the grill”. I informed her that the restaurant’s posted hours were until 9PM and that it wasn’t my fault they were shutting down before that. She gave me a bunch of attitude but then shrieked “fine” before storming off.