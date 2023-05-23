Man asks if he's wrong to tell wife that she planned their family vacation 'selfishly.'

When this husband is upset with his wife, he asks Reddit:

'WIBTA for telling my wife I'm unhappy with how she planned our family vacation?'

My wife and I have pre-teen triplets who we take on vacation every year. Critical information is that while we share finances, she makes about 3 times what I do and we (or more accurately she) uses her bonus each year for vacations. She is happy to do this as far as I know.

This year I suggested Colorado. Not only is it one of the most beautiful areas in our country, but I happened to be stationed there many years ago. Also, it would provide me with the opportunity to spend time with, and possibly say goodbye to one of my closest friends who has stage 4 liver cancer.