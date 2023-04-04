Manager fires bartender fired after she refuses to serve pregnant woman.

When this woman is annoyed with one of the employees at her bar, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for getting a bartender fired for not serving a pregnant woman?"

I (23) F, bartend on the weekends for some side cash. A few weeks ago, a woman came into our bar. She looked probably about 7/8 months. For context, I’m one of the head bartenders.

I was minding my own business training a new hire around 4 or 5pm. One of the other bartenders, Annie (19 F) came up to me to talk about a ridiculous customer she had.

That customer being the pregnant woman. She wanted a glass of red wine, and Annie refused to serve her and suggested we asked her to leave. I looked at her like she had two heads. Even if someone LOOKS pregnant, you still have to serve them or that can be a discrimination lawsuit waiting to happen.