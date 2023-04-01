Married couple wants to report homeless couple that 'lingers' near their home. AITA?

When you first own a home, security can be a major concern. When this couple is concerned about a homeless couple that lingers near their property, they ask Reddit:

"WIBTA for calling the city on a homeless couple?"

My spouse (27M) and I (30F) bought our first home just over a year ago. We were relocating from a big city and were unable to tour the home in person. We entrusted our parents and our realtor to do so and we "toured" via FaceTime. Our house is in a perfect location.

It's in a walkable neighborhood (in a non-walkable city) close to downtown. There's a nice mix of residential homes and businesses. One of the things we liked about the location of the house is there are no neighbors behind or to the left of the house.

The empty lot behind us is owned by one of the businesses close by and the lot to the left is owned by the city.