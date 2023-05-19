Man asks if he's wrong for being skeptical of ex's 'alleged' mental illness.

When this man is skeptical, he aks Reddit:

'AITA for being skeptical of my ex's alleged mental illness?'

Two weeks ago I broke up with my girlfriend (we are both twentysomethings) for reasons that aren't relevant to this post, but things had been going downhill for a while and we ended it as gently as possible. We didn't live together, but have been dating for around two years so we just went our separate ways.

Being lesbians in a small town, though, the venn diagram of our shared friends is a circle so we see each other all the time. We've seen each other on a few occasions since the breakup (mostly over zoom because we're in a few D&D campaigns together and, y'know, COVID) and things were different and kinda awkward but not uncomfortable.