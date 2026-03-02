My MIL wouldn’t stop opening my packages so I got petty and sent her something...UPDATED

UPDATE:

Since my first post, so much has happened that it honestly feels like I’ve been living in a soap opera no one asked me to audition for. Not long after, MIL didn’t get her way with a package and decided to throw a full-blown tantrum outside. That was about the time I realized this saga needed its own subreddit, because clearly this wasn’t going to be a one-time incident.

Then came the infamous letter and the laugh, followed by her treating the security camera like it was her personal stage. Every time that red light blinked, she acted like she was starring in her own reality show. By the time bricks got delivered and she appeared in pajamas muttering at the camera, she had spiraled into what I can only call “surveillance drama mode.”