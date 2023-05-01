MOH and bridal party shocked by bridezilla's behavior. 'We want our money back.'

When this woman is shocked at by her bride-to-be friend's behavior, she asks Reddit:

'AITA My BFF Ruined Her Wedding?'

I am a maid of honor in my best friends wedding. The wedding was suppose to happen this October. The other weekend on a business trip she let a coworker (male) sleep in the bed with her. The next morning she texted her fiance to tell him because she was feeling guilty. He was very angry of course and within the next day or two he broke up with her.