Mom accused of being 'abusive' when she puts kids to bed hungry out of frustration.

When this mom is completely frustrated with her children, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for sending the kids to bed hungry?'

I'm a full time working mom with two kids, 5 and (almost) 2. Both have their personal food preferences, which are usually at odds with each other. 5 loves veggies and fruit, refuses to eat potatoes unless they are French fries, and is iffy on most meats.

2 loves pasta and meats, and turns his nose up at anything that grew from the earth. Needless to say, coming home from work and preparing dinner for an hour only to have refused is... exhausting.

Last night, I cooked off-book, just kind of threw things together. A casserole of chicken thighs, mushrooms, peas, gravy, and stuffing. A little downhome, basic kind of meal, but it had a little of what each kid liked, and it was healthy enough.