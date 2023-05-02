Mom allows 5 yo daughter to exclude family from upcoming bday party. AITA?

When this mom is feeling guilty, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for allowing daughter to exclude family?'

My daughter’s fifth birthday is coming up and we are having a party with family. My husband and I agreed to let my daughter choose who she wants to invite - she chose to invite everyone in my family and my husband’s family - except for my husband’s mom and stepfather.

A bit of backstory is that my MIL and FIL live out-of-state and have taken absolutely no interest in my daughter’s life; they haven’t even seen her in three years. During the past three years, my husband and I have tried to get them to FaceTime my daughter, but to no avail.