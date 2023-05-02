Mom allows 5 yo daughter to exclude family from upcoming bday party. AITA?

When this mom is feeling guilty, she asks Reddit:
My daughter’s fifth birthday is coming up and we are having a party with family. My husband and I agreed to let my daughter choose who she wants to invite - she chose to invite everyone in my family and my husband’s family - except for my husband’s mom and stepfather.
A bit of backstory is that my MIL and FIL live out-of-state and have taken absolutely no interest in my daughter’s life; they haven’t even seen her in three years. During the past three years, my husband and I have tried to get them to FaceTime my daughter, but to no avail.
My MIL recently (as in the last few weeks) started calling her once a week or so, but it took so many attempts to even get to that point. My MIL and FIL are both retired, so the lack of effort is certainly not due to a lack of time. They are also financially well-off and have taken MANY trips in the last few years, just not to see us.