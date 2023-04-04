Mom feels ashamed when teen son tells her that her Instagram pic is 'inappropriate.'

When this mom is feeling judged, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for posting an "inappropriate" post of my daughter and I?"

So I (F56) decided to get instagram and snapchat to connect with my kids Linda (F19) and Connor (M16) more. I'm still getting the hang of it, but Connor showed me how it worked. My husband Bill (M55) has no interest in any social media, as it's just not his thing.

Anyway, I hadn't posted yet, and I had taken a trip down to Cancun with Linda over her spring break, as we had talked about doing it after the lockdown was over. We took a lot of great photos, and for my first post, I figured it'd be extremely sweet if it was a photo of Linda and I at the beach.