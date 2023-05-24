Mom asks if she's wrong to make DIY do not disturb pumping sign at office.

When this mom is frustrated at the office, she asks Reddit:
Throwaway and I'm typing this on my phone while pumping, so please excuse any typos.I'm a nursing mom and I am fortunate to have my own office. Initially, when I returned to work, I would just close my door and put up a sign asking people to please return in 15 minutes. Unfortunately, I'd still have people banging on the door every few minutes or trying to talk to me through the door, or even jiggling the handle, asking if I could 'just' whatever...
My word that I need 15 undisturbed minutes wasn't enough and it made my pumping sessions really stressful (and anyone who's ever pumped knows stress can really mess up the pumping and make it less efficient.) So I amended the sign to say 'Pumping--please return in 15 minutes'. That cut down on the disturbances but apparently now a couple of coworkers have complained that it's tmi and making them uncomfortable. AITA for outright announcing when I'm pumping?