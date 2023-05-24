Mom asks if she's wrong to make DIY do not disturb pumping sign at office.

When this mom is frustrated at the office, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for outright mentioning pumping in my do not disturb sign?'

Throwaway and I'm typing this on my phone while pumping, so please excuse any typos.I'm a nursing mom and I am fortunate to have my own office. Initially, when I returned to work, I would just close my door and put up a sign asking people to please return in 15 minutes. Unfortunately, I'd still have people banging on the door every few minutes or trying to talk to me through the door, or even jiggling the handle, asking if I could 'just' whatever...