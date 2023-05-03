Mom calls MIL stupid and makes her cry. Says, 'don't lie to my toddler about her body.'

When this mom is upset with her MIL, she asks Reddit:
My 4.5 yo daughter has a stomach buet an infection by wiping poop into her vagina. She said, [daughter] doesn't have a real vagina yet, there's no chance of infecting anything. I said, what...? Of course she has a real vagina, she's a female.
She said, girls don't have real vaginas until their teenagers. And that there's no chance of any infection because their vagina doesn't actually develop until they're a teenager. I was... dumbfounded. And I got angry.
I said to her, 'You're a woman, you raised three daughters, I'm married to one... you can't possibly be this stupid?' She told me I'm out of line and said if I can't appreciate her help then she's leaving. She started to cry. I told her I'm perfectly, in fact definitely more capable than her of caring for my daughter, and that she's welcome to get out.