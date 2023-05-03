Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Mom calls MIL stupid and makes her cry. Says, 'don't lie to my toddler about her body.'

Mom calls MIL stupid and makes her cry. Says, 'don't lie to my toddler about her body.'

Maggie Lalley
May 3, 2023 | 2:09 PM
ADVERTISING

When this mom is upset with her MIL, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for telling off my MIL for being old fashioned when it comes to talking about my daughter's body?'

My 4.5 yo daughter has a stomach buet an infection by wiping poop into her vagina. She said, [daughter] doesn't have a real vagina yet, there's no chance of infecting anything. I said, what...? Of course she has a real vagina, she's a female.

She said, girls don't have real vaginas until their teenagers. And that there's no chance of any infection because their vagina doesn't actually develop until they're a teenager. I was... dumbfounded. And I got angry.

I said to her, 'You're a woman, you raised three daughters, I'm married to one... you can't possibly be this stupid?' She told me I'm out of line and said if I can't appreciate her help then she's leaving. She started to cry. I told her I'm perfectly, in fact definitely more capable than her of caring for my daughter, and that she's welcome to get out.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content