Mom calls MIL stupid and makes her cry. Says, 'don't lie to my toddler about her body.'

When this mom is upset with her MIL, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for telling off my MIL for being old fashioned when it comes to talking about my daughter's body?'

My 4.5 yo daughter has a stomach buet an infection by wiping poop into her vagina. She said, [daughter] doesn't have a real vagina yet, there's no chance of infecting anything. I said, what...? Of course she has a real vagina, she's a female.

She said, girls don't have real vaginas until their teenagers. And that there's no chance of any infection because their vagina doesn't actually develop until they're a teenager. I was... dumbfounded. And I got angry.