Mom wants to call the cops on their long time nanny. Husband says, 'don't get crazy.'

When this mom is angry with her kid's nanny, she asks Reddit:
Preface: I live in the US. Drinking age is 21. I understand in different countries it differs, but this is law where I am. Also, some context. When my kids were younger, they had an amazing babysitter, Allie. She’s only 10 years older than my oldest (Faith) and 12 years older than my youngest (Tim) My husband and I viewed her as a daughter figure, and she told us several times that she thought of us as parents.
Now, our kids are 18 and 16. Faith is several states away at college and ended up being rushed to the hospital. It was pretty bad, so my husband and I decided to go be with her, help out and potentially bring her home should it get there. The issue was Tim had a few very important exams at school as well as work, so he couldn’t come.