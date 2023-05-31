Mom wants to call the cops on their long time nanny. Husband says, 'don't get crazy.'

When this mom is angry with her kid's nanny, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for threatening to call the cops on our long time babysitter?'

Preface: I live in the US. Drinking age is 21. I understand in different countries it differs, but this is law where I am. Also, some context. When my kids were younger, they had an amazing babysitter, Allie. She’s only 10 years older than my oldest (Faith) and 12 years older than my youngest (Tim) My husband and I viewed her as a daughter figure, and she told us several times that she thought of us as parents.