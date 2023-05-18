Mom at crossroads when bio daughter won't accommodate adopted daughter's allergies.

When this mom is at a loss when it comes to parenting her daughters, she asks Reddit:

'WIBTA if I kicked out my daughter for bringing allergens into the home twice?'

I (F45) live with my two daughters, Demi (F23) and Faith (F2). Demi is my biological daughter, however Faith joined our family around a year ago when I adopted her through a closed adoption. Before she came into our household, I was informed by the adoption agency that Faith has some very severe food allergies. Faith is allergic to sesame seeds and peanuts.