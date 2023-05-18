Mom at crossroads when bio daughter won't accommodate adopted daughter's allergies.

When this mom is at a loss when it comes to parenting her daughters, she asks Reddit:
I (F45) live with my two daughters, Demi (F23) and Faith (F2). Demi is my biological daughter, however Faith joined our family around a year ago when I adopted her through a closed adoption. Before she came into our household, I was informed by the adoption agency that Faith has some very severe food allergies. Faith is allergic to sesame seeds and peanuts.
She is at risk of going into anaphylaxis if she eats these foods or any foods with traces of them, as her allergies are very sensitive. I've been advised by the doctor that kids very rarely outgrow allergies to peanuts or sesame seeds. With her being a toddler and always putting things in her mouth, it would be better safe than sorry and kept our home free of these foods.