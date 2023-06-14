Mom wants full custody of daughter after dad lets new GF sleep in daughter's bedroom.

NTA AT ALL. Female predators are rare but they exist and it is a known fact that male pedophiles target single mothers as romantic partners to get access to children- why should it be any different the other way around?

She may be safe but that boundary needs to be in place to protect your children in both households because the next girlfriend might not be. You’re absolutely right it is a double standard people would flip out if this was a boyfriend with a young child. You are completely in the right for not wanting a strange adult to be sleeping in the room unsupervised with your child.

dryhearing8 writes: