Mom wants full custody of daughter after dad lets new GF sleep in daughter's bedroom.

So, my ex has allowed his new GF to sleep in same bedroom alone with just her and our 5 yr old daughter, whilst he is at work on night shift. DESPITE previously expressing I DID NOT want her staying in the same bedroom with the GF and she was to stay in the bedroom of her grandmother(yes he still lives with his mother).
I expressed this over and over that when she stays and he isn’t there-she is to be with her nanna. My daughter told me this did not happen, although she slept in her toddler bed next to their bed…my wishes were still ignored.
I’m pretty livid now…should I be pretty pissed about this?? I am pretty damn sure that if it were the opposite way around-say a bf of mine was sleeping in the same bedroom of our 5 year old daughter all night -alone- without me there….there would be an absolute outcry from the Ex and the rest of the world.
AITA for wanting to discontinue any overnight stays for the foreseeable future until it is legally settled or should I just trust that this woman who I have never met before, be allowed to sleep next to my 5yr old daughter when her father isn’t even there?
mocena writes:
YTA. Your ex has the right to say what goes on during his parenting time and unless it is actually hurting your kid, you need to let him do things his way. You already said you aren’t even worried about anything happening, you just want him following your directions while he is parenting his own child. Reacting like this is not the key to successful co-parenting. Leave it alone.
brokencupcakelore writes:
NTA AT ALL. Female predators are rare but they exist and it is a known fact that male pedophiles target single mothers as romantic partners to get access to children- why should it be any different the other way around?
She may be safe but that boundary needs to be in place to protect your children in both households because the next girlfriend might not be. You’re absolutely right it is a double standard people would flip out if this was a boyfriend with a young child. You are completely in the right for not wanting a strange adult to be sleeping in the room unsupervised with your child.
dryhearing8 writes:
YTA. You take this to court, and they will tell you that he is a parent and he is able to make that decision. You have no say what goes on in his house while he has her. Unless he is being inappropriate suck it up and ensure your child knows to advocate for herself AND can come to talk with you without you being irrational.
Your demands are why I tell men that going to court to iron out custody rules are ONLY for their benefit. To stop overreaching by the child's other parent. I see you commented that you are willing to press on this. Just know that if you press and make a big deal, you may be considered to be engaging in parental alienation, which can result in you losing primary custody.
I'm not an attorney or giving any legal advice, BUT if you press it, it only makes you seem irrational. So if something happens where you need to be taken seriously, they will point to this and say that you have a history of overreacting.