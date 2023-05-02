Mom accuses dad of abuse when they argue over neurodivergent child's diet. AITA?

When this mom feels annoyed with her husband, she asks Reddit:
I (39 F) have 3 kids, 6 F, 9 M, and 12 F. My husband (40 M) and I decided a few days ago to take the kids to our local restaurant, as a treat, because we don't do that often. My husband is a bit of a health nut, and is VERY restrictive of the foods my kids eat, which is the main source of our arguments.
On Thursday, we went to the restaurant, and the kids were super excited. The server was asking what the kids wanted, when my 12 year old (We'll call her Emily) said, 'Cheeseburger with bacon'. My husband butted in and said, 'With lettuce and tomato' Emily's face immediately fell. My husband didn't even notice, and Emily looked super bummed.
After the sever took our orders, my husband turned to Emily, and asked her what's wrong. She said that she didn't want lettuce and tomato on her burger, because she doesn't like them. He sighed and said that that they've been through this a million times, and having vegetables with every meal was super important. Emily looked like she was about to cry. She is neurodivergent and a lot of food taste's and textures really bother her, tomatoes being a large one. My husband doesn't seem to care, which REALLY bothers me.