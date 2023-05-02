Mom accuses dad of abuse when they argue over neurodivergent child's diet. AITA?

When this mom feels annoyed with her husband, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for taking the vegetables of my kid's burgers?'

I (39 F) have 3 kids, 6 F, 9 M, and 12 F. My husband (40 M) and I decided a few days ago to take the kids to our local restaurant, as a treat, because we don't do that often. My husband is a bit of a health nut, and is VERY restrictive of the foods my kids eat, which is the main source of our arguments.

On Thursday, we went to the restaurant, and the kids were super excited. The server was asking what the kids wanted, when my 12 year old (We'll call her Emily) said, 'Cheeseburger with bacon'. My husband butted in and said, 'With lettuce and tomato' Emily's face immediately fell. My husband didn't even notice, and Emily looked super bummed.