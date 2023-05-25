Mom and dad reach parenting impasse when Gen Z daughter becomes 'emo.'

When this mom is at odds with her husband, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for not ‘forcing’ my daughter out of her ‘emo’ phase?'

My daughter(13F) is really into the whole ‘emo/y2k’ thing, and I’ve recently let her get some clothes and makeup as she’s asked for it, and she’s been pretty good in grades and chores so far. My husband on the other hand doesn’t like it, as he’s from a strict Christian household, and he sees it as her acting up and ‘worshipping satanic practices’ in his words. I don’t know whether I identify as a Christian anymore, but I’m not as strict as him.