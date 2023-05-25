Mom and dad reach parenting impasse when Gen Z daughter becomes 'emo.'

When this mom is at odds with her husband, she asks Reddit:
My daughter(13F) is really into the whole ‘emo/y2k’ thing, and I’ve recently let her get some clothes and makeup as she’s asked for it, and she’s been pretty good in grades and chores so far. My husband on the other hand doesn’t like it, as he’s from a strict Christian household, and he sees it as her acting up and ‘worshipping satanic practices’ in his words. I don’t know whether I identify as a Christian anymore, but I’m not as strict as him.
He’s been trying to dissuade her and has tried using punishments (no electronics, etc) which haven’t worked. All this has done is just make her more distant from him. I don’t see a problem in her clothes, but my husband has said that I’m putting our daughter on a bad path because I’m ‘encouraging’ her to be defiant.