Mom tells dad that his parenting style to their ADHD/ODD child is backfiring. AITA?

When this mom is annoyed with her husband's parenting style, she asks Reddit:
Husband (M49) and I (F47) have been married 15+ years and have a young teen son together. No other kids.
Husband has been working through family trauma over the years in various forms of therapy and I recently went through therapy as well as has our son for ADHD and Oppositional Defiant Disorder. Part of having a kid with ADHD and ODD is that he has no filter and when things bug him and annoy him he just blurts them out.
Husband tends to be very high and mighty about all his years of therapy and has a really hard time being called out on certain things and many time refuses to change his approach, even if it annoys everyone else. He thinks he knows better because of all his years of therapy.
It came to a head today during breakfast when our son asked him to please stop telling him to “stop being critical”. Husband uses that phrase whenever our son is being mean or gets frustrated at himself for doing something wrong. It’s been going on for months now and it seems like he says it at least ten times a day.