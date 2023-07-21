Mom feels betrayed after going through daughter's texts to 'gossipy' stepmom. AITA?

When this mom invades her daughter's privacy and feels betrayed by what she finds, she asks Reddit:
My daughter is 14. She and I have what I perceive to be a great relationship - she talks to me, laughs with me, tells me who she has a crush on, gets excited when we spend one on one time together...
gets angry at me when I tell her 'no' and every now and then comes and cuddles on the couch when we watch TV. She spends half her time with me, and half her time at her dad's house.
Her father has a wife and together they have three other children. My daughter loves her stepmother, referring to her as her 'other mum'. That's fine. But I started to have my suspicions about how her stepmother talks about me.
There were little things, like my daughter saying things to me that she clearly hadn't thought of herself. Offering opinions that clearly weren't her own.
So I looked through her phone. Hear me out. Yes, I know that's not ok. I know it's private and that it was an invasion of privacy.
It came from a place of genuine concern. I found that I was right, my daughter's stepmother openly and actively undermines me, says nasty things about me and seems to be trying to get my daughter to hate me.
Things I found: Repeated instances of stepmother encouraging my daughter not to talk to me until I respond to messages stepmother sent me.
Screenshots of message I sent to stepmother and she makes fun of my good grammar ('I mean, why does she feel the need to write so formally, it's just a message, it's like she's trying to show off!) I'm a professional brand writer; it's just how I write.
Turning things I say into running jokes. For example, I had been encouraging my daughter to find a hobby to get her away from screens, and there were repeated instances of 'haha, maybe that should be your hobby!'.
Many, many times where stepmother says things like, 'I mean, I should just ask your mum to come have a coffee with me so we can be friends, but your mum would never come', which, for the record, she has never done.
She also calls me rude. Now, to be honest, I am not the most friendly person to her, because I have had my suspicions for a long time about what has been going on. I am not overly friendly, I am polite, but never rude. I don't actually care what she says about me.
But I do care that my daughter has this constant barrage of negative talk about me because it's never my daughter who instigates it, and she doesn't wholeheartedly engage in any of this. I want to put a stop to it. I want to talk to her father about it, beause maybe he doesn't know what's going on?
But I'm afraid of putting more pressure on my daughter (because I don't actually think the behaviour would stop, I just think they would stop putting it in writing), and I'm also afraid that her father will just belittle my concerns.
Also, to bring anything up, I would have to tell my daughter I had gone through her phone. No matter what my good intentions were, I understand that that is a complete betrayal of trust. What do I do? AITA?
pedgebillie writes:
NTA, you’re daughter is still young enough where she can be easily manipulated and influenced, what stepmom is doing is parental alienation and the people calling you the ah for knowing your daughter well enough to know the signs of said manipulation must not have kids or aren’t willing to do what it takes to keep them safe.
Something as small as going through your daughters phone so that you can make sure she’s okay is nothing compared to if you did nothing and potentially allow the chance for something negative to happen to her.
You’re a good mom for realizing these changes and if you were jealous of step mom you would’ve acted very very differently instead of maturely asking for advice before impulsively making a decision.
okhomework8 writes:
YTA, I understand why you went through your daughter's phone, but at the end of the day, you completely violated her trust. If you'd suspected your ex's wife was undermining you, that was a discussion you should have had with your ex or his wife or even broached the subject with your daughter
( 'I feel like you're shutting me out lately', etc). I think when you tell your daughter you went through her phone, you'll just prove stepmother right and push your daughter further away - family therapy might be a better way to go.
Then capmanor1755 takes NTA to a whole other level:
You have a delicate step parenting problem, a 13 year old girl and a privacy challenge- you're going to have to get crafty here. Wait till your daughter is out of the room and crack the screen of her phone with a hammer. Tell her you dropped it by accident when you were moving it off the table, apologize abjectly and tell her you'll take it to the repair place while she's at school.
And screenshot the texts. When she gets home tell her the phone has a new screen but you need to talk to her. The repair guys asked you to test the phone before taking it home and you saw some texts from stepmom that have you concerned.
Is this 3 layers of lying? Hell yes it is and worth every penny. There's about 13 ways this could go radioactive on you so it's worth some FBI level stealth.
Tell her that she's 1000% not in trouble and this is absolutely not anything she's doing wrong but you're going to need to talk to Dad and stepmom.
Her stepmom clearly adores your daughter and you're so glad they're tight (ya, you're stretching here but it's for the greater cause) but that stepmom is going about it in an awkward way. It's not ok to speak badly of someone's other parents- it just puts everyone in a tough place.
Ask her if she's ever seen girls at school try to get closer by badmouthing other girls- how they don't mean badly and are just trying to build a friendship but that it comes at a cost to everyone else.
Tell her it happens at work too- coworkers try to bond by talking about other coworkers. Repeat again, your daughter is absolutely not in trouble and you know her stepmom is crazy about her but you're going to need to talk to her Dad and Stepmom about the way she's going about it.
Then ask your husband to meet with you and show him the screenshots. Keep your ass planted on the highest ground. Tell him that you're so happy stepmom loves your daughter but you need his help keeping the tone 'positive everyone supports family' and less mean girls bonding.
And that he needs to start monitoring his daughters texts - make him the bad guy not you- and continue coaching his wife. Tell everyone you'll be reserving the right to keep monitoring texts. NTA.