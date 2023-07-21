Mom feels betrayed after going through daughter's texts to 'gossipy' stepmom. AITA?

When this mom invades her daughter's privacy and feels betrayed by what she finds, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for reading my daughter's messages to her stepmother?'

My daughter is 14. She and I have what I perceive to be a great relationship - she talks to me, laughs with me, tells me who she has a crush on, gets excited when we spend one on one time together...

gets angry at me when I tell her 'no' and every now and then comes and cuddles on the couch when we watch TV. She spends half her time with me, and half her time at her dad's house.

Her father has a wife and together they have three other children. My daughter loves her stepmother, referring to her as her 'other mum'. That's fine. But I started to have my suspicions about how her stepmother talks about me.