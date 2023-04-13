Mom homeschools daughter then makes her start working at 16. AITA? Daughter says yes.

When this mom is angry at her daughter, she asks Reddit:

I (43f) have 5 kids, but only Rachel (19f), Rose (16f) are important to this story. My kids are homeschooled, Rachel finished her A levels at 18 like normal school but Rose finished her A levels at 16, she is unable to go to university straight away like Rachel as they only accept 18+.

So instead of letting my daughter lie in bed all day, watching TV like she started off with (I let her have a month break because she's worked hard) I got tired of it, and told her it was time to get a job, it would look good for university, and she can start saving up some money for the future. She said she doesn't want a job, she knows the university will want her as she has perfect grades (A or A* in all four of her a levels).