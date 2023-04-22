Mom misses birth of daughter's first child to go to other daughter's wedding. AITA?

When this mom is completely torn between two major family events, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for missing my grandchild's birth to attend my other daughter's wedding?"

I am the mother to two wonderful daughters; Sophia, 32 and Nichole 26 and I'm really not sure if I was cruel toward Sophia for my decision or not. Nichole got married this year and Sophia had her first child which is my first grandchild. Also, there is some tension between my daughters. I'll explain why later.

I've had a good relationship with both my daughters and I've always tried to make sure neither of them felt like I favored the other but I admit there were some rough patches with Sophia. When Nichole got engaged she asked if I would walk her down the aisle since her father has never been in her life. I asked her what about her uncles or brother and she said no, she wanted me.