Mom misses daughter's 8th grade graduation due to 'family drama.' AITA?

I told my sister she couldn’t attend unless she asked him herself and since she wasn’t going to do that the answer was no. So I asked him; if my sister couldn’t go and I understood that because you two dont get along why would it be okay for your sisters to go? I also asked him when he was going to tell me that they would be in attendance ? While I was in the car with our 3 year old?

He started to justify it and in that moment I decided I was not going. Arguing would not have changed anything and I knew that being in that situation was not a good idea. I walked away and went into our bedroom slamming the door behind me.