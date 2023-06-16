Mom misses daughter's 8th grade graduation due to 'family drama.' AITA?

When this mom is concerned that she made a grave parenting error, she asks Reddit:
(F40) So my 14 year old daughter’s graduation was yesterday. I didn’t attend. Already I seem like the AH but hold on. Her graduation was at 6pm , I got up around 345pm ( worked overnight, and napped when my 3 year old napped.) I asked her father ( my partner ) what time we all needed to be ready to leave to go to graduation.
He tells me, our daughter needs to be there by 515. I repeated the question , he then says that he will drop her off at 515 and then come back to get me and our youngest daughter because he also has to pick up his sisters from the train because they’re going.
For context we have not been getting along for quite some time however that should have no bearing on matters concerning the kids. This was brand new news to me, and I immediately got angry. His sisters and I dont get along ( EXTREME bad blood, ) and he doesn’t get along with my sister ( they act exactly alike, they dont see it —- and they share the same birthday) .
I told my sister she couldn’t attend unless she asked him herself and since she wasn’t going to do that the answer was no. So I asked him; if my sister couldn’t go and I understood that because you two dont get along why would it be okay for your sisters to go? I also asked him when he was going to tell me that they would be in attendance ? While I was in the car with our 3 year old?
He started to justify it and in that moment I decided I was not going. Arguing would not have changed anything and I knew that being in that situation was not a good idea. I walked away and went into our bedroom slamming the door behind me.
I was so angry! I called my daughter to our room , sat her down and explained to her that I would not be going. I did her makeup and told her I loved her and they left. I am still so incredibly angry that he did that. Im sad I missed this once in a lifetime occasion and Im even more angry that he seems to have an attitude instead of acknowledging that he was wrong. AITAH?
legitfailure writes:
The day was about your daughter. You should have sucked it up and went to her graduation. Y’all could have argued about it later. I’m sure your daughter has been waiting all year for this day only to have it ruined by her mother acting like a child.
YTA to your daughter. Nothing should have stopped you from going to her graduation. I would have just called my sister and told her to head to the graduation and hashed out the problems later. All adults should have acted like adults for this one day.
sophiewop8 writes:
YTA because at the end of the day it’s not ABOUT YOU, it’s about your daughter and showing up for HER. What kind of example are you setting for her?? Yes, your husband was a dick for inviting his sisters but you should have put that aside for your DAUGHTER. Get this whole family into counseling.
evenmaze writes:
Oooof YTA. Time to do some serious self reflection. I’m having a hard time seeing your motivation other than to prove a point and hurt people.