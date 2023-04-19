Parents argue over mom's parenting tactic. Dad says, 'you put our baby in danger.'

When this mom is wondering if she made a parenting error, she asks Reddit:
I 28f am a first time mom. My husband and I have a 6 month old baby who is teething horribly. I was at my mothers home a few days ago and was speaking to her about the teething issues.
My mom does some old fashion things and she’s really into herbs and natural healing and such, so she wanted to try rubbing whiskey on my daughters gums. She said she did it to me and all 3 of my siblings. I let her, and it did seem to calm my daughter down a bit.
When I got home I told my husband about this, and he was furious. He said that’s harmful and dangerous to our daughter and it does not relieve any pain. He got really upset and said I shouldn’t of let my mom do something like that, and told me I couldn’t bring our daughter to my mothers anymore.