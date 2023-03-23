Mom with PPD is shocked when hubby says 'stop flaunting your fertility to my sister.'

When this mom is annoyed with her SIL, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for flaunting my fertility SIL when she’s struggling with getting pregnant?"

For starters, this conflict is not with my SIL, but with my Husband (J)

Some info because it’s easy to miss stuff-I was on my period ; I get bad periods and usually take medication, but haven’t whilst breastfeeding; I always pump A LOT of excess milk, and donate frequently; When on my period, I leak from my breasts a lot more; Our child is 6 months ;I have PPD

I sadly have no living family members, so my Husband makes an effort to make plans with his so I can connect with them. I get on great with everyone, that has never been an issue.