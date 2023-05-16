Mom gets revenge on judgemental SAHM, says 'being a mom isn't a personality.'

When this mom says something rude, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for telling someone being a mother is not a personality?'

My (35F) husband and I have a daughter, Maddie (5). My friend Ollie and his wife Rebecca have a daughter, Beth (4). Ollie and I have been friends for ten years, he's been with Rebecca for six. Rebecca and I have never had any issues, but I wouldn't say I know her very well. My husband and I settled abroad full time last year as Maddie started school. I hadn't seen Ollie in a while, so I invited him and his family to visit us for a week.