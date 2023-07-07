Mom sends daughter's friend home after she disrupts sleepover with OCD rant. AITA?

Monica said she wanted to go to bed. The other girls kept saying they weren’t tired. They honestly stay up pretty late. Monica said she had a strict bedtime and liked to stick to it. It seemed a bit obsessive compulsive to me.

I came up with the compromise that if Monica wanted to go to bed, she could sleep in my daughter’s room (the girls usually sleep in the living room) while the rest had fun. Monica was clearly a little disappointed that they weren’t going to stop the fun for her but agreed. I went back to what I was doing.

A half hour later, I hear Monica storming downstairs and chastising the other girls because they were being too loud. My daughter said that it wasn’t fair to expect them to censor themselves.