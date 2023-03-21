Mom is freaked when dad's treatment of their adopted kid shifts after bio kid is born.

When this mom is extremely concerned about her husband's parenting to their two daughters, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my husband he doesn’t deserve to be a father?"

My [36F] husband, Dennis [39M], and I have been together for 9 years, married for 4. When we met we were both looking to settle down and have kids so it felt like fate that we met.

We started talking seriously about having kids around 1.5 years in, and started trying at 2 years. After three years of trying and heartache, we decided to adopt. Following a long and hard journey, we were finally able to welcome home our beautiful daughter, Sophie!

My husband was a wonderful father to Sophie, he loved holding her and being with her. He would rush to her side when he heard her cries. I couldn’t have wished for a better partner and father for my children. Just after everything settled down with Sophie, we got pregnant.