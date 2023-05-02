Mom feels guilty when she can't accommodate autistic daughter's new 'trigger.'

When this mom feels torn over her two children, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for not allowing my autistic daughter to have this boundary?'

I feel terrible about this and don't know what to do. I think I'm probably an A, but I'm not sure how to not be an A in this situation. My son, 17, loves the color blue. It is his favorite color by a mile. His favorite TV show is strongly associated with blue, and his favorite superhero wears blue. I know those are silly things, but he loves sci-fi and comics, so those things are important to him.