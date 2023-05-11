Mom trying to co-parent refuses to pick up slack for ex-husband. He calls her 'lazy.'

When this mom is annoyed with her ex, she asks Reddit:
From the title sounds kinda like im the AH right? Yeah it does i agree. Backstory comes in now though. My ex-husband we'll call him Bob (M31) and I (F28) have two kids (M5 and F7) together. Without talking to me or asking my schedule Bob signed our kids up for baseball.
The kids don't want to do baseball in the first place, they do have other sport they like though. Their practices are on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, with games on Monday.All of the events are around 7pm start time. The days are tentative because things change.
Now Bob also went and signed himself up for a local softball league. The softball league didn't start until a month or two after the children's baseball so he took the kids to their events. Well when Bobs league started he started saying that I needed to take the kids to the events because he had to go to his. I told him no I am in no way obligated to take them to events HE signed them up for ( that they don't want to do in the first place) just because he wanted to go to his events. He's calling me lazy.