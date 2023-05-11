Mom trying to co-parent refuses to pick up slack for ex-husband. He calls her 'lazy.'

When this mom is annoyed with her ex, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for refusing to take care of commitments my ex-husband made to our kids?'

From the title sounds kinda like im the AH right? Yeah it does i agree. Backstory comes in now though. My ex-husband we'll call him Bob (M31) and I (F28) have two kids (M5 and F7) together. Without talking to me or asking my schedule Bob signed our kids up for baseball.

The kids don't want to do baseball in the first place, they do have other sport they like though. Their practices are on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, with games on Monday.All of the events are around 7pm start time. The days are tentative because things change.