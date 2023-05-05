Mom wants to force teen son to use bathroom before his sister takes a bath. AITA?

When this mom is torn about how to parent her teenagers, she asks Reddit:

'WIBTA If I started forcing my teen son to go to the bathroom before his sister has a bath?'

My daughter (13) has severe endometriosis. To the point where she has been given morphine in the hospital. One thing that really helps her is hot baths - burning hot, to the point where she's pink when she finally climbs out. She will sit in there for hours some days, but is happy to get out for us to use the bathroom once the pain has eased off some.