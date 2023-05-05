Mom wants to force teen son to use bathroom before his sister takes a bath. AITA?

When this mom is torn about how to parent her teenagers, she asks Reddit:
My daughter (13) has severe endometriosis. To the point where she has been given morphine in the hospital. One thing that really helps her is hot baths - burning hot, to the point where she's pink when she finally climbs out. She will sit in there for hours some days, but is happy to get out for us to use the bathroom once the pain has eased off some.
My son (15) has ADHD and is bad at grasping his own bodily needs until the last minute. Every time she asks to get in the bath I run by him and ask if he needs the toilet, at which point he says no. Then, every single time, he will bang on the toilet door because he's desperate for the toilet. My daughter struggles to get in and out of the bath for the first hour while she's calming down, trying to relax herself.