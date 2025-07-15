'Mother-of-the-groom invites kids to her son’s adults-only wedding, 'of course, NO PROBLEM.'

And it puts her in the awkward place of having to tell you that uninvited guests (even if they are your children) are not, in fact, invited. The faux pas here was yours, unfortunately.

Dangerous-Dream-7730 said:

Your first mistake was asking the Mother of the Groom, and not Groom or the Bride.

jackanddiane1670 said:

I mean the MOG may not know and have assumed. 20 years ago weddings were much more kid friendly so she may not know they’re doing it kid free? I don’t see this as a big deal, the bride and groom should have specified in the FAQ to be extra clear but seems just like a lack of communication.

After reading some comments, OP responded to include more information: