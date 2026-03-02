My mother-in-law has been caught stealing my husband's tax return...MINI UPDATE

He broke down. He was devastated. She gave him $600 and then $1,000 for the wedding. That's still not the entire return he was supposed to receive! He has me look at the other years and yep...same thing.

All together (just the federal last 5 years) it adds up to $10,000. Some years she even told him he owed! I have never seen this man so broken. He was living paycheck to paycheck and needed that money. We are waiting on the state to send us the returns but I thought I would have some fun first...

I send to her "Hey I guess she only needs the state returns." Her response "I will see what I can do."