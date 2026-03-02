My mother-in-law has been caught stealing my husband's tax return...MINI UPDATE

There is a REALLY weird situation involving my MIL that I might share after this is all done. That one will blow your minds. (She has been a horrible person for a VERY long time). This is not an AITA because I don't care if I am or not.
Back story: My husband (31M) and I (34F) got married this last June. We dated on and off and his mother loved me! We had a great relationship from the start (I should have known it was too good to be true...). Well my hubby has been having his mother do his taxes every year. Not a big deal!
Until he told me what he was getting as a refund. A couple hundred dollars...I knew what he made and as a single dude it should have been more. Just a girlfriend it wasn't my place. Fast forward to we are getting married! Yay! We had a VERY small wedding it was perfect. His mother gave us $1,000 as a gift which was wonderful!
As his wife, I am getting everything ready for our taxes to be done. He has some extra stuff so I am getting a professional to handle them this year. The professional requested I bring previous returns in. Ok! I will contact my MIL to get his.
I send the text "hey! I need copies of his previous year's tax returns."
Her response "Hmmmm....I will see what I can do."
Weird. She uses an at home program and they should all be right there in the program. She never sent them. I spoke to my husband to contact the IRS to get it ourselves. With that said, we had a feeling she was hiding something. During this I also learned that she had his return direct deposit to HER account...
(She spewed some BS reason to him and he believed her because IT'S HIS MOM!) and she would transfer the funds to his account. I IMMEDIATELY knew we were dealing with some awful stuff. I asked my husband how much his last return was (a few months before we got married). He tells me $600. We receive his federal refunds and he was supposed to receive $2,400.
He broke down. He was devastated. She gave him $600 and then $1,000 for the wedding. That's still not the entire return he was supposed to receive! He has me look at the other years and yep...same thing.
All together (just the federal last 5 years) it adds up to $10,000. Some years she even told him he owed! I have never seen this man so broken. He was living paycheck to paycheck and needed that money. We are waiting on the state to send us the returns but I thought I would have some fun first...
I send to her "Hey I guess she only needs the state returns."
Her response "I will see what I can do."
She calls her husband claiming her computer monitor is broken and she thinks their son is mad at her because he didn't call her the day before. She is starting to panic and it's very clear.
So here is what is going to happen. We are waiting for the state returns and old bank statements to show what she transferred to him and he wants to confront her. He wants his money. I don't blame him. I asked what if she refuses to repay? He said we get the authorities involved.
So I am not sure how this is going to go. As it stands nobody else knows what we know. He wants all the facts to corner her. He knows his relationship is over with her after this takes place.
babydtheone said:
I’m so sorry she did this to her own son. The worst part was when she was telling him he owed money. Cause we all know she just pocketed it. Stay strong and you both stand your ground on making sure she pays him back. Best of luck.
Agile-Suggestion-682 said:
You should have your husband run a credit check and see if she took out any credit cards in his name since she would have access to his ssn.
kboisoneau20 said:
Wow! I could never imagine scamming someone, let alone my own son! I’m really sorry your husband is dealing with this unacceptable behavior. If at all possible I would move in the shadows till you have everything you need then spring it on her. She started this by being shady, play shady back. Good luck and congratulations on being newly weds.
Karlette88 said:
NTA but MIL is for sure. So sorry your husbands heart & trust has been broken. I’m glad you are there for him.
lorybear96 said:
I feel sorry for your husband, he didn't deserve to be lied to by his own mother. I unfortunately have a similar situation (kinda) with my own mother, so I know how it feels to be betrayed by a mother.
Anniebelle1020 said:
She betrayed her son. Disgusting. Good job gathering evidence prior to confronting her. Make sure her husband or any siblings are present so they can check on their own taxes if she did them.
His old bank statements are in our possession now and he now has indisputable proof and he is SO angry! He wants to do the big mic drop on Saturday. (I will update FOR SURE!) She knows we are on to her. She is playing the "I am sick" BS. Sorry lady, we truly do not give a crap!