'My mother ruined my whole wedding experience and I still don't forgive her...'

My side of the family were late to the reception, and everyone but my stepdad (who was supportive and walked me down the aisle) stayed isolated. It was so uncomfortable...Not to mention we had to have the reception in a park because we didn't have time to look at venues.

Well...fast forward to September 2013.. remember when I said my mother insisted that the family wouldn't be there in September?? Well...they didn't end up leaving until the END OF NOVEMBER!

I was livid and have had numerous arguments with her over it and every time, she's the victim...I'm glad they moved out of state, as I am low contact with my mom, but still have a great relationship with my sister. My other sister and brother were too little at the time.