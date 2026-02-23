'My 4-year-old daughter saved my life yesterday...' UPDATED

"My 4-year-old daughter saved my life yesterday..."

This happened yesterday and I'm still processing it all. I'd just dropped my wife off to pick up her car from the mechanic, then came home with my two girls who are aged 2.5 & 4. We got inside the house, I remember trying to put my youngest down for a nap but she was fighting it so we came back out into the lounge room.

At that point I remember having a really sudden, really strange sensation come over me like really loud white noise / my head was exploding. I remember thinking "oh shit I better call the ambulance," typing the emergency number into my phone, then nothing. Absolute black-out. The next thing I remember is groggily seeing some police & ambulance come through the front door.