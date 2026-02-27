'My best friend demotivates me from dating. Should I distance myself?'

We did vaguely wonder if it was stopping us dating properly, but also figured that if we really wanted to date or go looking, we would! She was more proactive on that front than me, did start dating someone (now married), and that in part prompted me to start online dating, and I'm now married too. We're still good friends, just see each other less due to time/kids/work.

My point is I think you're somewhat kidding yourself if you think that hanging out with her is somehow stopping you dating. You don't need distance from her to motivate yourself, because if you wanted to date, you would be! So figure out if you really want to start dating, and/or if long term you think you're doing yourself a disservice by not dating.