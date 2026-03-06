'My 'best friend' kept trying to one-up me, so I set her up with my fake boyfriend...'

You can call me Scarlet. Anyways, so here’s the deal. I’ve had this friend, let’s call her Kayla, for 6 years. She’s the kind of person who always needs to be better than me funnier, prettier, more interesting. And she’s obsessed with doing it in front of guys. Like, every time there’s a guy around, she turns into this totally different person just to one-up me.
She’s done some pretty messed up stuff! 2 guys I was dating ended up leaving me for her. One of my relationships even dumped me and went straight to her. They were together for maybe a week.
My ex-fiancé, we were together for 3 years. We moved in together and planning to get married. He left because Kayla had showed videos of me when I was drunk and I was obviously drunk flirting with a guy and she said it was recent (it was over 5 years ago).
I told him how different I looked, 5 years ago i had dark red hair and now I have black (I like to dye my hair once every 5 months). She told him it was the lights in the club. The other guy who left me for Kayla said she was so much prettier, nicer, and funnier. We were only together for about a month.
And honestly, the only reason I kept pretending to be her friend was so I could figure out how to get back at her. So, when I met, let's call him, Adrian [28M] who’s actually not my real boyfriend, but a friend of mine helping me out with this whole thing.
I told Kayla about him casually, just enough to get her curious. I painted this picture of Adrian as this amazing guy with all the traits I knew she’d obsess over. I said he was talented and such a gentleman. It was all true.
I even sent her fake texts from Adrian (we sent to each other to stage it), things like “Can’t stop thinking about you” and “You’re the only one who really understands me.” Fake, but believable.
Kayla took the bait. She started trying to text him, sliding into his DMs, showing up “randomly” at places he was supposed to be together (I would post on social media). It was amazing watching her fall for it. The best part? I told her I was we were getting so serious that I might have them meet each other.
So, I have them meet at my house to hangout. Adrian is really tall maybe like 6'5, I am 5'7 and Kayla is about 5'2. So, she likes to play the "I am so tiny" pick-me type. When she walked in the first thing she did was hug Adrian. And say something along the lines of, you are so tall, and I am so small. How tall do you think I am?
So, I naturally told her to knock it off. She rolled her eyes and continued to do the pick-me act but she kinda calmed it down since I was there. The next day, Adrian texts me all confused. Apparently, Kayla pulled him aside and said “I feel like you deserve to know that Scarlett told me she’s just using you to make her ex jealous. She’s not serious about you. She laughs about it behind your back.” (Not true at all).
OH. AND THEN. She made a TikTok. SHE WAS CRYING IN HER BED. THE CAPTION WAS SAYING THAT SHE WAS LOSING ALL OF HER FRIENDS (NOT TRUE AT ALL). The next slide was a screenshot of a fake text I told Adrian to send. It said I didn’t know how to tell you...she told me not to talk to you again.
A lot of our mutual friends calling me a b and someone said why would I isolate someone who was clearly just trying to heal (she is "healing" from me telling her to back off).
So, I invited most of those mutual friends to hangout and Kayla. They all came. I had them all sit in my living room in front of my tv. Then Adrian and I were starting a slideshow of our relationship. The first few slides were pictures of us and then the fourth or fifth slide Kayla showed up. EVERYTHING Kayla did from 6 years ago to most recent. Everyone was shocked. Kayla was crying.
0fluffythe0ferocious said:
So Kayla was backstabbing all her friends and because you finally sat everyone down, they all compared notes and realized what she was. Nice.
Right-Mind2723 said:
Good shadow work there. Take a bow and enjoy your new dynamic with Adrian.
Aetinous said:
I hope you provided popcorn for your PowerPoint. I would have needed popcorn.
Dry-Alfalfa9705 said:
I’m so happy for you and Adrian and I hope you never have to see that girl ever again
FlashyHabit3030 said:
BRILLIANT take down! Bravo to you and Adrian.
KitKatRoxy said:
Good for you! Great way to shut her up and take back your peace!
NotADoorMatNoMoore said:
Chef's kiss. I cut off one of my "friends" from high school when she got together with an "ex", I add it in quotations because we dated for 2 weeks, nothing meaningful but still, she broke the code.
Adrian and are dating now about a week after the slideshow. Kayla has little to no more friends and turns out she was doing it to a lot of other girls. We all started a group chat telling our Kayla stories.