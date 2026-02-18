'My BF gave me an ultimatum: my best friend's wedding or him?'

The wedding is in the late afternoon, so I thought we could do both. I never said I wasn’t going to celebrate his birthday. It’s just that I can’t control the fact that my best friend’s wedding and his birthday fall on the same day.

They both mean so much to me. But when I tried to explain that my best friend’s wedding is a once-in-a-lifetime event—he got even more upset. I also reassured him that this doesn’t make his birthday any less special, but he’s still sulking about it. I don’t know what to do anymore. Is this still healthy?

Here's what people had to say to OP:

TurdTampon said: