'My boyfriend can't accept that I earn more than him...'

Your partner should want you to be successful. It's really that simple. And I don't think you should need to baby him about it. He can get over it or not. He has a therapist, too. And if he can't, please understand that that says something more about how he views gender roles in a relationship.

Not positively, imo. That being said, he IS in therapy. That's good. That's honestly a way better sign than most people that get posted about here. It's not an indefinite pass though.

hey_yo_mr_white said:

My dream would be for my wife to earn more than me.

lemon_icing said: