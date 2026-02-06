"My boyfriend turned me into a baby and I don’t feel like myself anymore..."

I (30F) used to be a very independent person. For example, I’ve travelled to over 30 countries all by myself by age 25. I knew how to survive anywhere in the world. My parents were abusive, so I escaped home and lived on my own as soon as I became an adult. I enjoyed living by myself and doing everything by myself.

Then I met my boyfriend (27M) a few years ago. Despite being younger than me, he treats me like a baby and started doing everything for me. He always takes me to work and picks me up after work since I don’t have a car. Without him, I would’ve walked or taken public transport.