'My coworker told HR I was being 'exclusive'…for not inviting her to my wedding.'

So I had to sit in this HR meeting and explain that I’m not required to invite coworkers I barely know to my literal wedding. That it’s a personal event. That it has nothing to do with work or who’s in the office. HR honestly looked just as confused as I was. They basically said, “Yep, okay, thanks,” and closed the case.

But now she acts super passive-aggressive toward me. Like side-eyes, little digs when I walk by. Still bringing it up in these weird sarcastic comments like, “Some people are so inclusive these days.” I can’t believe she actually thought HR could… what, make me invite her? Some people really do think they’re the main character.

