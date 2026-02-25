"My date followed me to my car...am I overreacting?"

I (F30) had a lunch date at a higher-end restaurant with a man (M36) from a dating app, it was our first meeting. We had a decent conversation during lunch and I learned about his good personality traits. I wasn't attracted to him physically but was willing to get to know him more because it seemed like we had compatible personalities.

When we reached our max time allowed at the table, I asked the server for the bill and he said he would pay. I offered to split but he insisted he covered the entire bill. I thanked him for his generosity and we made our way outside of the restaurant. When we got out of the restaurant, he asked if I drove and I said yes, so he offered to walk me to my car which is parked 3 mins walk away at the mall parking.