'My daughter's teacher said her report is 'immoral.' Am I overreacting?' UPDATED

There is a resolution but it’s pretty anti climactic. I emailed the teacher back, here’s what I said: “I’m sorry, but the assignment was a historical figure of significance. Morality is subjective. And if you think Anne of Cleves didn’t make a big enough contribution to history, maybe hearing a report about her is just what you need! I’d like to ask you to reconsider and choose from the list ____ provided.

She thought about each figure long and hard and she’s very excited to share about them with her classmates.” I also emailed the principal with my concerns. Here’s that email: “Hi Mrs. _____ Today Mrs. _____ messaged me that she didn’t approve of any of _____’s choices for Chautauqua for reasons that I feel are inappropriate.

She said that Freddie Mercury and Prince were both not “moral people.” I find this problematic for several reasons:

1) It’s not a teacher’s responsibility to judge or encourage a student to judge a person’s morality. I try hard to teach my children not to pass judgment onto people so it bothers me that her teacher is encouraging her to do just that.