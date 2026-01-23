"My dead husband's 'mistress' is pregnant and I hope it’s his..."

My husband was killed by a drunk driver in October 2025. He was my best friend and my entire world and had been since I was 15. I’ve truly never lived a life without him. We were separated for 5 months between May to about 3 weeks before he died, and we still did just about everything the same besides couple things and living together.
We had just gotten back together and things were looking up when I got the call. Anyways in November I get a message on Facebook from a woman saying she’s pregnant and it was my husband’s baby. I didn’t know how to respond but we ended up meeting up she said that her and my husband had a one night stand.
Now if she isn’t lying and the baby is his, then that would mean we weren’t separated at the time and for some reason I have hope it is his. Now that sounds insane, but we separated because he had a mid life crisis after I was done trying to have a baby. We had been trying for 18 years and I had done 4 rounds of fertility treatments and after my 4th miscarriage I couldn’t do it anymore.
He wanted to do one more round, but mentally I couldn’t do another round. He had this midlife crisis and we fought constantly, then decided to take some time apart. Now all I can think about is if this baby his, then at least one of his dreams came true. Then there’s a mini him out there changing the world just like we dreamed of. He can’t come back, but his legacy can still move forward.
Accomplished-Race335 said:
Does the mistress want to get some of your late husband's money or child support?
cielynne said:
Life can be such a crazy, twisted journey, huh? I'm truly sorry for your loss and everything you're going through. But remember, whatever the DNA test says, your husband's legacy lives on in the love you shared and the impact he made on you and others. Hang in there.
nogero said:
She may not be the first to make that claim. Regardless you should secure a valid DNA sample of husband or his relatives, just in case.
vveeggiiee said:
That poor kid is going to have a lot of baggage hanging over their head. They’re not a mini version of your husband, that’s going to be an entirely new human person and they don’t deserve to live with the weight of all the trauma and expectations involved w this kind of “legacy.”
Key_Drawer_3581 said:
His legacy of cheating will definitely live on.
goldenvalkyri said:
I love this possibility.
TrueTrueBlackPilld said:
That's actually very sweet of you despite news that I'm sure stung a little. I started being friends/dating my wife at 15 too and we've been together ever since becoming official, 21 years married now. My world would explode if I lost her - I'm very sorry for your loss.