"My dead husband's 'mistress' is pregnant and I hope it’s his..."

My husband was killed by a drunk driver in October 2025. He was my best friend and my entire world and had been since I was 15. I’ve truly never lived a life without him. We were separated for 5 months between May to about 3 weeks before he died, and we still did just about everything the same besides couple things and living together.

We had just gotten back together and things were looking up when I got the call. Anyways in November I get a message on Facebook from a woman saying she’s pregnant and it was my husband’s baby. I didn’t know how to respond but we ended up meeting up she said that her and my husband had a one night stand.