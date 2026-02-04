"My ex-wife predicted my future in painful details and I can’t sleep at night..."

We are legally still married. We are both 45 and have been together for 20 years. She was the love of my life, until I met my current gf and that’s when I realized that I have been stagnating for years. My new gf 30 was happy and exciting. She was wild and drove me crazy. I finally remembered how it was to feel alive with her and she understood me. Never complained and never nagged. Always positive.

When my ex wife found out, she laughed in my face and told me how disappointing I was. “Leaving your wife of 20 something for a 20 something? How original." I told her it wasn’t her age, she laughed even harder.