'My ex-wife predicted my future in painful details and I can’t sleep at night...'

We are legally still married. We are both 45 and have been together for 20 years. She was the love of my life, until I met my current gf and that’s when I realized that I have been stagnating for years. My new gf 30 was happy and exciting. She was wild and drove me crazy. I finally remembered how it was to feel alive with her and she understood me. Never complained and never nagged. Always positive.
When my ex wife found out, she laughed in my face and told me how disappointing I was. “Leaving your wife of 20 something for a 20 something? How original." I told her it wasn’t her age, she laughed even harder.
“Let me guess, because she cares about her looks. Because she is so positive and adventurous” then she said that when reality hits, don’t come running back. When she stops being intimate with you in the “most wild places” because she knows that she doesn’t have to now, when she realizes that she wants more and asks for more, when your answer and actions aren’t good enough for her...
...when she stays in bed, scrolling her phone all weekend, because now she has you she doesn’t need to pretend to be oh so adventurous anymore. Remember that you haven’t traded up."
I didn’t believe her and she laughed at that too, she said remember how our story started? The love and respect we had and look how it ended, how do you think this one that started by hurting the people closest to you will end? This was 9 months ago. Now I haven’t spoken with my girlfriend for two days.
She moved in with me 3 months ago and I have never been this miserable. The fights and nagging. The scrolling on her phone day and night with zero effort or energy for any adventure. The demands and small fights about small things. I know that moving in together can be an emotional and unstable but I feel that I have no feelings for this woman. I have nothing to say to her.
I don’t even like her. I just keep thinking of my wife and how she knew all this. I pretend that everything is great when I am with people. I act like I am so in love, but I am dying inside. She predicted everything and I miss and love her and think about her every single day.
And because I am not a good person, I told my girlfriend this. I don’t know why I felt the need to tell my gf this. Maybe because she called my ex old and bitter. I told her that I will never love her like I do my ex. That took her down on earth real quick. I am sick of myself.
Select-Negotiation87 said:
The grass is greener where you water it. I’m dying to know how your ex wife is doing?
Quick_Ad4717 said:
Your wife sounds like a smart lady :)
mallionaire7 said:
I am cackling here alongside your ex. Tale as old as time.
kaweewa said:
My ex husband, under different, but similar circumstances, got this same sort of warning from me and the same outcome. You can pretend all you want, but the person who knows you best in this world sees through your BS. You’re more predictable than you think.
Long-Amount-5436 said:
If FAFO was an entry in the dictionary, you provided the perfect definition. Your wife wasn’t particularly psychic intuitive - your dumbuttery is a tale as old as time.
Reputation-Choice said:
Stop thinking infatuation is love. It's not; in fact, love is not even an emotion. Love can CONTAIN emotions, but it is not itself an emotion. Love is the choices you make and the promises you keep. And you did none of those, so you are reaping exactly what you sowed. I am not sorry for you.
RelativeHeron5087 said:
Tale as old as time..hope your ex wife is doing well. But damn, she really called it.